The Los Angeles Dodgers and RP Alex Reyes are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $1.1 million contract for the 2023 season, per Juan Toribio. The deal includes a 2024 $3 million club option. Additionally, the deal can reach up to $10 million as a result of performance bonuses. Reyes may be a candidate to take over closing duties for the Dodgers. He will profile as a quality depth option for the bullpen at the very least.

Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips are closing options as well. The Dodgers’ closing situation seemed certain heading into 2022 following the acquisition of Craig Kimbrel. However, Kimbrel never found his footing in Los Angeles and ended up losing his grip on the role.

Alex Reyes, a hard-throwing right-hander, has all of the potential a pitcher can ask for. But injuries have unfortunately held him back in recent years. He missed all of last season after making the NL All-Star team in 2021. He posted a 3.24 ERA through 69 games in his All-Star campaign, recording 29 saves as well. This move could become an absolute steal for Los Angeles if Reyes rebounds.

And at just 28-years old, that certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The Dodgers’ bullpen is amongst the best in baseball. They feature no shortage of depth and high-end talent. Reyes may be utilized in a set-up role. Dave Roberts is going to have plenty of capable options in the ‘pen this year.

Some fans have expressed concern following the Dodgers’ fairly quiet offseason, but their bullpen will be crucial to their success in 2023.