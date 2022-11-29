Published November 29, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers feature an almost complete team. They do have some holes that need addressing at shortstop, centerfield, and in the starting rotation. And they have been linked to various players in free agency as a result. However, Los Angeles also needs to take a look at the back-end of the bullpen, as Craig Kimbrel did not pan out in the closer role during the 2022 campaign.

So who might the Dodgers take a look at for the closer role in 2023? Andrew Friedman hasn’t displayed a willingness to pursue expensive closers in free agency. LA tends to build from within or sign cheap options on the open market. With that being said, let’s take a look at 3 closer options the Dodgers must consider for the 2023 season.

Dodgers are interested in Alex Reyes

Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio revealed that LA is interested in former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes. Reyes is just 28-years old and was named an NL All-Star in 2021. He posted 29 saves as the Cardinals closer that season, but was forced to miss 2022 due to injury.

Reyes fits the Dodgers’ strategy, as he could be signed at a discount given last year’s absence. The Dodgers will likely consider him not just as a closer, but also as a 7th or 8th inning option. But one would imagine that Reyes would be given a chance to earn the closer role in Spring Training should LA sign him.

A reliable option

Despite pitching in LA, Evan Phillips’ remarkable 2022 season flew under the radar. But the Dodgers would not have won as many games as they did during the regular season without his contributions.

Phillips finished the year with a microscopic 1.14 ERA through 63 innings pitched. The right-hander struck out 77 hitters and walked only 15. LA was able to rely on him throughout the campaign.

He tallied just 2 total saves and taking over the closer role in Los Angeles would not be a simple task. But he’s demonstrated the ability to succeed in big moments, so Dave Roberts may not mind utilizing him in the 9th inning.

If the Dodgers don’t add closing options from the outside, Philips would likely become the favorite to land the closer role.

A wild card

Alex Reyes’ closing experience and Evan Phillips’ reliability make them quality options to take over the closer role in LA. But there is one wild card pitcher who also warrants consideration.

Brusdar Graterol features the talent to become an elite bullpen option in the big leagues. Through 46 games in 2022, Graterol posted a respectable 3.26 ERA for the Dodgers. And his name has been mentioned as an option for LA’s closer role.

However, he has also dealt with no shortage of injuries over the past few years. The Dodgers may be hesitant to make him their 9th inning guy given his injury history.

But if Brusdar Graterol can display good health next year, the Dodgers will have to at least consider him for the closer gig.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers are one of the best organizations in baseball when it comes to developing pitching. They don’t need to sign an expensive All-Star in free agency or trade for an elite closer. Reyes, Phillips, and Graterol all could get the job done for Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see if one of these pitchers becomes the Dodgers’ closer in 2023.