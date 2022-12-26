By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have a set closer heading into 2023. Craig Kimbrel, who struggled in 2022, recently joined Trea Turner in Philadelphia with the Phillies. A number of pitchers have been regarded as potential Kimbrel replacements. Evan Phillips, who’s in the conversation to take over closer duties, got brutally honest on his 2022 campaign, per Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“Looking back on my season, I know I had a great statistical year and I really helped out the team quite a bit, but I’m really not one to relish in my own personal success,” Phillips said.

He also discussed possibly replacing Craig Kimbrel as the Dodgers’ closer, per Jeff J. Snider of Sports Illustrated.

“Honestly, hasn’t really crossed my mind at all. I think I’m prepared to pitch in a similar fashion as I did last year. We don’t necessarily value one particular inning any more so than the others, so I think as a reliever, taking that mindset into getting outs and if that equates to finishing the game, you know, I did that plenty of times last year,” Phillips said.

The Dodgers’ right-hander, who posted a jaw-dropping 1.14 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 2022, added that he believes he’s capable of handling any role thrown his way.

“So if that’s something I’m where called upon for a more consistent role to finish the game and get those final outs, I definitely think I’m capable of doing so, and if they prefer me in a more similar role as last year I’m more than happy to do that as well.”

It will be interesting to see who the Dodgers’ closer is in 2023.