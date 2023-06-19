Los Angeles Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman didn't think the team would need too many pitching upgrades this season. After all, Los Angeles has been known for developing quality arms over the years. Although Bobby Miller has impressed in the rotation for the most part, the Dodgers' bullpen has been a disaster this year. As a result, Friedman may need to pivot ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

“In spring training, I did not expect that in July we would aggressively be looking for pitching,” Friedman said recently, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “With the injuries and where we are, I think that focus has shifted. There’s no question that (targeting pitching) is more likely than it was in March.”

That said, Friedman continued to express confidence in the Dodgers, stating that he believes the ball club is “capable of way more.”

The Dodgers currently trail the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in the National League West. Los Angeles features a more talented overall roster than both of those teams, but in unusual fashion, the Dodgers' pitching has been their downfall.

Friedman and the Dodgers don't always lean on trades and free agency. This is an organization that excels at developing talented pitchers in the farm system. In 2023, though, it appears as if they will need to make a trade or two in order to fix the bullpen. Los Angeles currently boasts one of the worst relief groups in all of baseball.

For now, the Dodgers will need their offense and starting rotation to carry the load. However, even their starting pitching staff is dealing with various injuries at the moment. The Dodgers' current situation is far from ideal, so it will be interesting to see what moves Friedman and LA make ahead of the '23 trade deadline.