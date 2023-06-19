The Los Angeles Dodgers were recently swept by the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers simply had no answer for the Giants in the series. The sweep also made Los Angeles' most pressing need, bullpen help, even more clear.

In their 7-5 loss in the first game of the series, the bullpen coughed up six earned runs (seven total runs) after Emmet Sheehan's dominant MLB debut. In the Dodgers' 15-0 loss in the second contest of the three-game set, starting pitcher Bobby Miller didn't pitch well. Nevertheless, the bullpen still gave up a total of eight earned runs.

In the final game of the series, an affair that saw LA lose 7-3, the bullpen actually performed well. Tony Gonsolin struggled though, giving up seven runs over 5.2 innings. Nevertheless, the Dodgers' bullpen hasn't been reliable in 2023. Their 5.04 relief ERA is the second worst in MLB, only leading the Oakland Athletics, per Covers.

So how can the Dodgers fix this glaring issue?

Fixing the Dodgers' bullpen

There are pitchers in the bullpen who've pitched well, such as Evan Phillips. Overall though, it is clear change is needed.

Los Angeles must use the upcoming MLB trade deadline to their advantage. They are now in third place in the National League West, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. On paper, however, the Dodgers are more talented than both of those teams. A couple of trades to improve the Dodgers' relief core will change the entire dynamic of the NL West.

There will be arms available all over the league. Aroldis Chapman, Scott Barlow, Joe Kelly, Jordan Hicks and many other relievers could be on the trade block. The Dodgers feature a top-tier farm system, so completing a deal or two wouldn't prove to be much of a challenge.

Los Angeles needs to rely on Evan Phillips to be their closer. Dave Roberts has displayed hesitancy when it comes to picking an official closer, but Phillips is the best candidate for the job.

Trading for a reliable 7th or 8th inning reliever would help matters for the bullpen. Then acquiring another arm or two would provide necessary depth. Adding another left-handed specialist would also be a good idea.

The Dodgers' bullpen will be their key to getting back on track moving forward.