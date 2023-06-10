Los Angeles Dodgers SP Bobby Miller entered the 2023 season as a highly-regarded prospect. In fact, he was the Dodgers' No. 2 overall prospect, so it's safe to say the organization was confident in his ability. That said, even the Dodgers likely couldn't have predicted how well Miller would fare through his first four starts in the big leagues. Miller became just the ninth pitcher since 1901 to allow two runs or less across his first four starts combined following his outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times and Dodgers PR.

Miller joined Fernando Valenzuela (1981) and Kenta Maeda (2016) as Dodgers pitchers who've accomplished this extraordinary feat.

On Saturday, the young right-hander spun six innings of shutout baseball, striking out seven in Los Angeles' 9-0 victory versus Philadelphia. He's now pitched exactly six innings in three of his first four big league starts, sporting a record of 3-0 during that span.

It is going to be nearly impossible for the Dodgers to not keep Bobby Miller in the MLB starting rotation if he continues to perform at such a high level.

Los Angeles has dealt with underperformance and injury concerns in their rotation. Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urias, and Dustin May are among the Dodgers' starters who are currently on the injured list. Clayton Kershaw has performed well, and Tony Gonsolin is a solid option, but the Dodgers clearly need pitching depth. Bobby Miller's emergence has been extremely important as LA tries to get the most out of their rotation.