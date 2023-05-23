Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers No. 2 overall prospect RHP Bobby Miller is set to make his MLB debut on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Braves. Taking on a loaded Braves’ lineup to begin one’s career is far from an ideal scenario, but Miller won’t back down from the task. He’s a highly-regarded prospect who, despite not having the best season in Triple-A this year, features a mammoth ceiling.

So what should fans watch for in Miller’s MLB debut on Tuesday for the Dodgers?

The @Dodgers are calling up @MLBPipeline's No. 19 prospect Bobby Miller to make his MLB debut today! pic.twitter.com/W5PMQ50dmC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 23, 2023

Dodgers’ Bobby Miller: Control is key

For Bobby Miller, control is the key.

Everyone around the Dodgers organization has been thrilled about Miller’s stuff on the mound. The 24-year old has a blazing fastball that can top out at around 101 MPH, but typically sits in the high-90s. Miller’s breaking pitches are strong as well, including a filthy slider that has sharp breaking action. He also throws a changeup and curveball.

Miller’s control is his most pressing concern though. In fact, it’s the only real issue that could hold Miller back from being a true star. That being said, most young hard-throwing pitchers struggle to find the strike zone while learning how to reel in their velocity. The Dodgers believe Miller will figure it out, especially with the team’s top-tier pitching coaching staff.

Keeping tabs on Miller’s control will be important in his MLB debut

Walker Buehler comparison

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bobby Miller has drawn Walker Buehler comparisons. In similar fashion to Buehler, Miller doesn’t have much movement in his pitching mechanics. Simply by watching him pitch the baseball, you wouldn’t imagine that he’s throwing in the high-90’s and low 100’s. But he is. And that is exciting without question.

With Buehler still battling back from his second Tommy John surgery, Miller will have an opportunity to run with a starting gig in the rotation. Additionally, the Dodgers’ rotation has dealt with further injuries this year. Miller could emerge as a star with the proper opportunity.

Dodgers fans will finally receive the chance to watch Bobby Miller on the big stage in this game, and can draw their own comparisons to Walker Buehler.

Enjoy the show!

With everything else being stated, Dodgers fans will simply want to enjoy the show. Miller’s high-ceiling is reason enough for excitement. Even if his start doesn’t go well, he’s still going to flash signs of stardom with his blazing fastball. This is a pitcher who is expected to impact LA’s rotation for years to come.

Again, navigating through Atlanta’s lineup is difficult even for MLB veteran pitchers. They feature legitimate threats throughout their lineup which is why Atlanta’s found so much success in 2023. There’s no question that this outing will prove to be a challenge for Bobby Miller.

If Miller can control his pitches, as was discussed earlier, he will surprise some people on the mound. But the moment you start losing the strike zone against the Braves lineup is when they become the most dangerous.

It will be interesting to see how Miller responds on Tuesday. Dave Roberts probably won’t give him the longest leash in his debut, but look for the young right-hander to go 4-5 innings, with potential for a 6th if he’s keeping his pitch count low.

And once again, enjoy the show. The future is now with Bobby Miller finally making his big league debut.