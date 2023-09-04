Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller still has the number of the Atlanta Braves. Months after he made his debut in the big leagues by notching a win at the expense of the Braves, Miller dominated Atlanta again on Sunday. Miller was understandably hyped up over having another success over Ronald Acuna Jr. and company, as he talked about his fantastic performance following the game.

“After getting our teeth kicked in a little bit after the first three games, we really needed this one today,” Miller shared, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I was really locked in. I had a great feeling going into this game. Probably the most locked in I’ve ever been so far. … That’s a big goal for me, to dominate a team for the second time.”

After losing the first three games of the Braves series, the Dodgers turned to Miller and the rookie delivered the goods for his team. Miller pitched for seven innings and got charged for only a run on three hits with a walk issued and five strikeouts versus Atlanta to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory.

Shelby Miller and Brusdar Graterol made sure Miller’s big outing would not go to waste, as they combined for two scoreless innings to get the job done for Los Angeles’ bullpen.

Back when he made his first-ever start in the big leagues last May, Bobby Miller pitched for five innings and allowed just an earned run on four hits with five punchouts in an 8-1 victory at Truist Park.

Miller’s steadiness on the mound against the Braves could get even more highlighted if the two NL powerhouses cross paths in the playoffs.