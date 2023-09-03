The Atlanta Braves are looking for the four-game series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

All of the game have been close this series, but ultimately, the Braves have won all three. Atlanta has now almost definitely secured their spot as the one seed in the National League. Ronald Acuna has been the top hitter this series for Atlanta. He leads the team with six hits, including three home runs, six RBI, and four runs scored. In total, the Braves have hit eight home runs in the three games, and they have also hit four doubles. On the mound, the Braves have allowed just 11 earned runs. Bryce Elder and Max Fried recorded quality starts in the series, while Spencer Strider went six innings, as well. Atlanta's pitching staff has 36 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched this series.

The Dodgers are batting just .206 in the three games played this series. Freddie Freeman and Wil Smith have three hits each to lead the team in that category. Mookie Betts has scored four runs, and hit two home runs in the three games played. Los Angeles has struggled on the mound against Atlanta. They have a 5.14 ERA, and they have just 21 strikeouts to nine walks in the three games played. The Dodgers are still fighting for the top seed, so this game could go a long way towards making their comeback.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Charlie Morton and Bobby Miller.

Here are the Braves-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Dodgers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Braves vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports South, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has played well all series, and their offensive numbers have been just as expected. Atlanta has the most dangerous offense in the MLB, and it is very clear through the first three games this series. They have eight home runs, and they have scored 18 runs against a pretty good pitching staff. It seems to not matter who the Braves face on the mound, they are always going to be a threat to put up some runs.

Charlie Morton has been having a good season. His month of August has been especially good. In five starts, Morton has thrown 28 1/3 innings, allowed just 16 hits, struck out 37, and he has a 1.91 ERA. The only reason his ERA is that high is because of his outing against the Chicago Cubs on August 6. Taking away that start, Morton has 24 innings pitched, he has allowed just 12 hits, struck out 33, and the ERA drops to 0.37. He has been dominant lately, and the Braves have been able to keep the Dodgers in check this series. Morton should be able to keep that going.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are giving the ball to Bobby Miller. He is having a decent season, but it could be better. Miller is 8-3 on the year, so he has earned a decision in 11 of his 16 starts. On the year, he has a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. Miller has struggled in his last two starts, but overall, he pitched well in August. If Miller can get back on track in this gam, the Dodgers will be able to cover the spread.

Miller made his MLB debut against the Dodgers this season. That game was in Atlanta, and both teams have changed a little bit since then. However, in that game, Miller was outstanding. He went five innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out five. That is the kind of outing the Dodgers need out of Miller in this game. If he can do that, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game between the two best teams in the National League. The Braves do seem to have the Dodgers number this series, though. However, I think this game stays close. The Dodgers do not want to get swept at home, and they will do everything they can to avoid that. The Braves are good, so the Dodgers are the underdogs at home. I just do not think the Dodgers will get swept at home. I will take the Dodgers to cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-178), Under 9 (-102)