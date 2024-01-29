Chris Taylor and the Dodgers are prepared for all the pressure coming their way in 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their World Series intentions clear when they signed Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million contract. But with a new look roster, the expectations surrounding the Dodgers will be high.

Chris Taylor is well aware of how the Dodgers will be viewed entering the upcoming season. With Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto highlighting Los Angeles' offseason coup, Taylor says he and his teammates are ready to face that pressure head on, via MLB Network.

“We're pretty jacked up to get spring training going. We understand the expectations here and we're just looking forward to meeting it,” Taylor said. “We understand what comes with wearing Dodger Blue. The expectation is always to win a World Series. That's the best part about playing for the Dodgers.”

Los Angeles spent over $1 billion combined to bring in Ohtani and Yamamoto. But they didn't stop there, trading for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. The team then signed James Paxton and Teoscar Hernandez. After a quick elimination out of the playoffs in 2023, the Dodgers aren't looking for a repeat.

While the new star power in LA might overshadow Taylor, the utility player will do everything in his power to help the team win. Over 117 games, Taylor hit .237 with 15 home runs, 56 RBI and 16 stolen bases. As a career .254 hitter, the Dodgers are hoping Taylor's batting average reverts to the mean in 2024. They'll be relying on his defensive versatility to play in both the infield and outfield.

All eyes will be on the Dodgers after their massive offseason. Chris Taylor and company are ready for the pressure and ready to prove they can walk the walk.