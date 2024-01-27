The Los Angeles Dodgers have a few surprising names including on their non-roster invite list for spring training.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make waves this off-season. The Dodgers are announcing their list of non-roster invites to the team's spring training, and a few names are surprises. Left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland and infielder Kevin Padlo are on the list, per The Athletic.

The Dodgers made some of the biggest moves in baseball this off-season, signing phenom Shohei Ohtani to a gargantuan $700 million contract that set a Major League Baseball record for compensation. Not to be outdone, the team then went and signed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to another massive deal. If the Dodgers win a World Series championship and then go on to build a dynasty, they certainly will have spent the money on it.

The Dodgers seem to be trying to find more talent with the non-roster invites. Padlo is a veteran who has played first and third base in his career in the MLB. He's played for several teams, including the Rays, Mariners, Pirates, Giants and Angels. He's a lifetime .111 batter with 3 career RBIs.

The left-handed hurler McFarland has also played for several franchises, including the Orioles, Diamondbacks, Athletics, Cardinals and Mets. He's got a career 24-16 record as a professional baseball pitcher with an ERA of 4.14. McFarland has 279 career strikeouts in baseball, and has a great deal of experience.

Time will tell if any of the non-roster invites are able to make an impression with management and get spots on the Dodgers. The Dodgers start their spring training games on Feb. 22 against the Padres. The regular season starts at the end of March.