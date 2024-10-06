The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially embarked on their quest for another championship, but they are facing a significant setback as they will be without their ace, Clayton Kershaw, for the entirety of the postseason.

The team announced on Saturday that the veteran left-hander will be sidelined due to a lingering foot injury that has not healed as anticipated. And ahead of Saturday's opening game of the American League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres, Kershaw has broken his silence.

As he puts it, his staying active likely may have hindered the healing process of the injury, via USA Today.

“Really it's not getting better, so I can't pitch,” Kershaw told reporters before Saturday's game. “I had to keep my arm going to have a chance, and by doing that, I probably made this worse.”

“Right now my focus should be trying to beat the Padres. I'm gonna try and be a good cheerleader as best I can,” Kershaw continued.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw amassed a record of 2-2 in the 2024 season; he didn't begin playing until late July, while his 4.50 ERA was the highest of his career.

Clayton Kershaw has won numerous awards during his career w/ the Dodgers

Kershaw, who is one of the cornerstones of the Dodgers, was drafted by the team in the first round (7th overall) of the 2006 MLB Draft, not 2007. He has spent his entire career with the franchise, becoming one of the most decorated pitchers in MLB history.

His accolades include 10 All-Star appearances, the 2011 pitching Triple Crown, three NL Cy Young Awards, the 2014 National League MVP, and a 2011 Gold Glove Award. Kershaw's consistency and dominance over the years have made him a legendary figure in the sport.

He owns a career record of 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA and 2,968 strikeouts.

In addition to his accomplishments on the baseball diamond, he's been known for his humanitarian work and has earned both the Roberto Clemente Award and Branch Rickey Award in recognition.