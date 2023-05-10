Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Clayton Kershaw is a future Hall of Famer. He continues to strengthen that narrative as each season goes by. On Wednesday, Kershaw turned in another dominant effort, allowing just one earned run over seven innings while striking out eight in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw now has 49 career games where he’s pitched at least seven innings while striking out eight and walking nobody, which is the most all time, per Blake Harris.

The next closest on the list is Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling who are tied with 44 games apiece, while Roger Clemens accomplished the feat 37 times. Each one of those pitchers were considered among the best of their generations, so it is telling of just how electrifying Clayton Kershaw is. Dodgers fans shouldn’t take witnessing his greatness for granted.

Kershaw would have a strong case for the NL Cy Young award if the 2023 season ended today. His effort on Wednesday was especially important since the Dodgers had to use seven different relievers after Noah Syndergaard exited after just one inning on Tuesday night. Kershaw discussed his mindset heading into the game, knowing that Los Angeles needed him to work deep into Wednesday’s affair, per SportsNet LA.

“Noah had to come out of the game yesterday, so the bullpen had to cover eight,” Kershaw told reporters after the game. “It was important to get deep into the game, thankful I got through seven. The guys started swinging the bats really good towards the middle innings, just tried to make it hold up.

The Dodgers will now travel back to Los Angeles with a three-game series at Dodger Stadium versus the San Diego Padres looming on the horizon.