The 2023 season for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard is going from bad to worse. Making his first start in over a week, Syndergaard left the Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night after just one inning.

The Dodgers pulled Noah Syndergaard because of a cut on his right index finger. Syndergaard’s finger was covered in blood when the television broadcast showed him in the Los Angeles dugout. It’s unknown how much time Noah Syndergaard might miss with the injury.

Syndergaard pitched a scoreless first inning against the Brewers before leaving Tuesday’s game with the ailment. The brief outing dropped Syndergaard’s ERA to 6.12 on the season.

The Dodgers decided to give Syndergaard eight days in between starts before letting him take the mound in Milwaukee. The veteran has been among the worst pitchers in baseball through one-fifth of the year. The former New York Mets pitcher entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record, a 6.32 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. He had just 21 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

Formerly one of the hardest-throwing starters in MLB, Syndergaard’s velocity is down significantly. The Dodgers’ pitcher believes that he’s subconsciously not throwing as hard as he can because of the devastating elbow injury that he suffered three years ago. Syndergaard has been undergoing hypnosis in hopes of fixing the issue.

Phil Bickford relieved Syndergaard in Milwaukee. The Dodgers jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Brewers in the third inning.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday with a half-game lead atop the NL West. The Brewers are a half-game out of first place in the NL Central.