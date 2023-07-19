Coming out of the All-Star break, Julio Urias is looking to help his Los Angeles Dodgers secure a postseason berth. However, his most recent star against the Baltimore Orioles was anything but playoff worthy.

Urias allowed eight runs in five innings against Baltimore on Wednesday. It was the first time the right-hander's career that he had allowed seven or more runs in a start, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Los Angeles has battled back against the Orioles, trailing 8-5 at the end of the seventh inning. However, Urias' poor start has put the Dodgers in poor position to come away with the series sweep.

Before this start, Urias hadn't allowed more than six runs in an outing. While he did it on two occasions, only in four of his starts before his bad matchup against the Orioles did Urias allow 3+ runs.

Still, his latest blow up has elevated Julio Urias' ERA to 5.02 on the season. Despite his bloated ERA, Urias has an impressive 72/17 K/BB ratio on the season. He is coming off of a third-place finish in Cy Young voting after pitching to a career-best 2.16 ERA last season. At just 26-years-old, the Dodgers have plenty of reason to believe in Urias.

Pending the result of their game against the Orioles, the Dodgers currently lead the NL West with their 55-39 record. However, they're just 1.5 games in front of San Francisco Giants and 2.5 games in front of the Arizona Diamondbacks. They can't afford any more Urias blow ups.

With his outing against the Orioles being arguably the worst of his career, the Dodgers will hope Urias can turn it around in a major way in his next start.