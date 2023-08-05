The Los Angeles Dodgers have benefited from their trade deadline acquisitions so far. LA is set for some more additions soon, as the team received a trio of injury updates, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Some injury news from Dave Roberts: J.D. Martinez is available to pinch-hit today. Should be back in the lineup tomorrow. Max Muncy is only available to pinch-run the next two nights. Clayton Kershaw’s catch session today went well. Next bullpen date TBD,” Ardaya shared on Twitter.

Dodgers injury updates

JD Martinez is on the verge of a return. Barring a setback, he will be in Saturday's lineup. Martinez has enjoyed an excellent 2023 season and getting his bat back in the middle of the lineup will be pivotal for the Dodgers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kershaw is also having a great year. The left-hander was initially not expected to miss as much time as he has, but Kershaw's timetable was moved back. LA was previously expecting him to return in early-mid August and it appears that may still be in the cards.

Muncy has endured his share of ups and downs in 2023. He's not getting on base like he used to, but Muncy is still providing plenty of pop from the left side of the plate. His injury situation doesn't appear to be serious. Nevertheless, the Dodgers don't have an exact timetable on him.

The Dodgers will begin a four-game series versus the San Diego Padres on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM PST at Petco Park as Bobby Miller gets the ball for LA against Yu Darvish.