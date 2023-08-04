Talks of a Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres rivalry have quieted in 2023 as San Diego stumbled out of the gate. With the Dodgers currently leading the NL West and holding a nine game lead over the fourth place Padres, LA has once again asserted their dominance. That said, the Padres knocked the Dodgers out of the playoffs a season ago and emotions tend to run high when these ball clubs square off. Bobby Miller is starting Friday to open a four-game series against San Diego, and he recently addressed the rivalry.

“It means a lot to get some wins there,” Miller told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA Thursday. “This one just means a little more. But at the end of the day it's just another day in the office… don't change anything because of who it is.”

Bobby Miller's 2023 season

Bobby Miller has been an important piece to the puzzle for the Dodgers in 2023. He entered the season as LA's top pitching prospect and has flashed signs of dominance on the mound at the big league level. Miller would benefit from improved consistency, but it's difficult to argue against the fact that he's a star in the making.

Friday's test will be a challenge for Miller though. San Diego hasn't performed all that well overall, but the Padres' lineup is dangerous nonetheless. Navigating through a batting order that features superstars like Juan Soto and Manny Machado obviously isn't an easy thing to do.

Dodgers-Padres rivalry?

The Padres and Dodgers have a rivalry of sorts, although many Dodgers fans will say otherwise. The teams have performed well over the past few years, but San Diego has endured difficulty in terms of keeping up with LA. The Padres changed that narrative in 2022 when they defeated the Dodgers in the NLDS. In 2023, though, the situation has reverted itself to how it once was.

This upcoming game may mean a “little more” to Bobby Miller, but it's a crucial contest for San Diego. The Padres can do some serious damage in the NL West standings by taking three of four or possibly even sweeping this series at home.

Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM PST at Petco Park in San Diego as Miller will take on Yu Darvish.