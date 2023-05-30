Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night has drawn no shortage of reactions from fans. An active player on the Washington Nationals even called out the organization for the decision. Clayton Kershaw, a Christian, recently addressed the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Pride Night, per Joe Morgan of FOX Sports on foxnews.com.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So, that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.”

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers announced that the team will host a Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium in July.

“For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t, and that was Jesus,” Kershaw continued. “So, to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.”

Kershaw is in the midst of a strong season for LA. He’s been reliable and is a major reason why the Dodgers lead the National League West.

Clayton Kershaw will look to continue performing at a high level moving forward. The Dodgers play the Nationals on Tuesday night at 7:10 PM PST.