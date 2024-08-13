Mookie Betts made an immediate impact upon his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Monday, coming back after two-months being sidelined by a fractured left hand.

The eight-time All-Star mentioned that he would be using a hand guard for protection. He sustained his injury when a 98 mph fastball from Kansas City Royals reliever Dan Altavilla struck him on June 16.

Mookie Betts' return with the Dodgers

Betts is happy to return to right field, although he feels he has demonstrated his capability to perform well at shortstop.

Mookie Betts had mainly played shortstop this season, a new position for him. Returning from the injured list on Monday in Milwaukee, the eight-time All-Star took his usual spot in right field and batted second for the Dodgers.

Betts went 2-for-4 at the plate, hitting a home run, driving in three runs, scoring once, and striking out once. The Dodgers secured a 5-2 victory.

“These boys… I love them and I'm just glad to be here,” Betts said about his return. In his second at-bat, Betts blasted a two-run home run against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta, powering an inside fastball over the left-field fence. It was his 11th home run of the season.

Betts back in the right field

Mookie Betts rejoined the starting lineup for the series opener against the Brewers, hitting second and playing right field. It was his first start in the No. 2 spot since August 12, 2020, and his first time in right field since last season.

Monday night’s game against the Brewers was Betts' 917th career start in right field. He has also made 98 starts at second base and 73 at shortstop.

Most of his shortstop starts and a significant portion of his second base starts occurred over the past two seasons.

He was the Dodgers' starting shortstop until his injury, a position he assumed during spring training due to Gavin Lux's throwing issues. Betts played 65 games there this season, starting 61. Although the plan was to keep Betts at shortstop upon his return, he believes it is better for the team if he moves back to right field.

Shifting position for the Dodgers

The Dodgers have frequently shifted Betts' position over the past few years, partly to address roster injuries and partly to reduce the wear and tear on his body from outfield play. Additionally, the changes have kept him engaged and motivated. Betts originally developed as an infielder in the Boston Red Sox system.

Jason Heyward has mainly covered right field this season. Although advanced metrics indicate he's strong defensively, he has a batting average of .204 and an OPS of .665.

Mookie Betts is a notable offensive upgrade, hitting .305 with a .903 OPS, 16 doubles, 11 home runs, and nine stolen bases. He is also highly regarded defensively in right field, with 132 Defensive Runs Saved over his career and six Gold Gloves.

Betts is also moving down in the lineup, allowing two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to stay in the leadoff spot. Before Monday’s game, Ohtani had hit .280 with 34 runs, 16 home runs, three triples, and 37 RBIs over the two months since Betts’ injury.

Additionally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted Betts, a right-handed hitter, to bat between the left-handed-hitting Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.