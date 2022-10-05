Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.

2,804 Congratulations @ClaytonKersh22 on passing Cy Young for 24th all-time in strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/Zz6KnUBV0w — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 5, 2022

Clayton Kershaw entered that game with 2,798 career strikeouts, which meant he needed just five more punchouts to displace Cy Young for the 24th spot on the list. Kershaw ended up pitching for five innings, allowing just an earned run on just a hit with nine total strikeouts on 72 pitches. It was just another day at the office for Clayton Kershaw, who is so used to dominating the Rockies.

Clayton Kershaw finishes the 2022 MLB regular season with a 12-3 record to go with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and an opponents’ batting average of .206. Among active players, Kershaw is behind Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, Max Scherzer of the New York Mets, and Zack Greinke of the Kansas City Royals on the all-time strikeouts list.

Depending mostly on how healthy he will be in the 2023 MLB season, Clayton Kershaw can continue to move up a few more spots on the list next year. Collecting 150 punchouts next season would see Kershaw surpass Mike Mussina (2,813), Mickey Lolich (2,832), and Jim Bunning (2,855).

Kershaw doesn’t have to think about that for now, though. The focus for him and the Dodgers will be on winning the 2022 World Series, as they gear up for the postseason.