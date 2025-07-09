The Milwaukee Brewers, now 17-8 over their last 25 games, continued their red-hot stretch with a dramatic finish at home, as Jackson Chourio delivered a clutch walk-off hit in the 10th inning to secure a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The win handed the Dodgers their sixth consecutive loss, adding more pressure to a team caught in a midseason spiral. More notably, the win completed a historic sweep of the Dodgers, the first-ever at American Family Field.

Wednesday’s game featured several compelling storylines. Chourio recorded the first walk-off hit of his MLB career, delivering a clutch moment for Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continued to struggle offensively. Their losing streak grew to six games, the longest for the team since 2019, with the offense managing just 11 total runs during that span.

Milwaukee tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a pinch-hit RBI single by Andrew Vaughn, capitalizing on reliever Tanner Scott’s sixth blown save of the season.

Jackson Chourio walks it off for the Brewers! The Dodgers have now lost their last 6 👀pic.twitter.com/PXxKagaJxi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the top of the 10th, Milwaukee reliever Trevor Megill struck out the side, setting the stage for Chourio’s heroics. Sal Frelick began on second as the automatic runner and was moved to third by a deep fly out from William Contreras. Then came the young Venezuelan outfielder, who stepped up and delivered a single to left field off Kirby Yates to win it.

Chourio, just 21-years-old, not only delivered the biggest hit of his young career but also capped one of the club’s most memorable wins of the season. It was the kind of swing that could carry momentum deep into the summer.

On the mound, Jose Quintana pitched six strong innings, allowing just two hits and one run. Despite entering with a home ERA north of 5.90, he kept the Dodgers lineup off balance. Megill followed with a dominant 10th inning, striking out the side and setting up the Brewers for the walk-off win.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ losing streak continues to expose the team’s inability to execute in high-leverage situations. Glasnow looked sharp in his return from the injured list, tossing five innings of one-run ball, but once again, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Los Angeles now sits just one game over .500 against teams with winning records.

This marked only the third time Milwaukee has swept Los Angeles in a series — and the first time at home. The previous two came in Los Angeles in 2012 and 2017. As the Brewers sweep the Dodgers, the momentum may be shifting in the National League.