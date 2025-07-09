The Milwaukee Brewers took the first game of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. That pushed LA's losing streak to four straight with a tough matchup looming on Tuesday. The Brewers put young star Jacob Misiorowski on the mound Tuesday and took advantage of the struggling Dodgers. The 23-year-old struck out 12 batters, a career high.

Simply sensational stuff from Jacob Misiorowski! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yl9KPhsznl — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Misiorowski threw six innings, allowing just four hits and one run, and left with the Brewers up 2-1. The one run was a lead-off homer by Shohei Ohtani, who then struck out in his next at-bat. This continues a dazzling start to Misiorowski's career, bringing his ERA down to 2.81. Milwaukee's bullpen finished off the game, securing a 3-1 win, pushing LA's drought to five straight.

The Brewers called up Misiorowski for a June 12 start against the St Louis Cardinals, and he has been great since. He threw five no-hit innings in that game before leaving with an injury. But he did not miss any time, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning of his next start.

Misiorowski has had one poor start in his Brewers career, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings against the Mets on July 2. Outside of that, he has thrown 22 innings and allowed just three runs. This kind of elite talent is exactly what the Brewers needed in their rotation after trading Corbin Burnes before 2023.

The Brewers are 52-40 and hold the second spot in the NL Wild Card. Despite a slow start to the season, they have closed the gap in the NL Central to just three games. Even though the Cubs have an elite outfield and made a big trade for Kyle Tucker, Misiorowski and the Brewers are nipping at their heels.

The Brewers finish their series with the Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon and finish the first half against the Nationals this weekend.