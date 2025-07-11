The Los Angeles Dodgers have been ravaged by injuries this year, particularly when it comes to their pitching staff and bullpen. That hasn't stopped the defending champions from racking up 56 wins, the second most in all of baseball. The team's depth and superstar talent are jaw-dropping, and everybody knows they will make a blockbuster move ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers always pursue the biggest names that become available, and ESPN's Jeff Passan says that Jhoan Duran would be the best fit that Los Angeles should pursue this time around. So, what would a trade with the Minnesota Twins look like?

Dodgers trade proposal for Jhoan Duran

Dodgers receive: Jhoan Duran

Twins receive: Alex Freeland (Dodgers No. 3), Kellon Lindsey (Dodgers No. 7), Edgardo Henriquez (Dodgers No. 14)

The Dodgers have a chance to trot out more pitchers this season (35) than any other team before. The Seattle Mariners used a record 42 pitchers in 2019, and the Dodgers are only just over halfway through their championship defense.

The Dodgers have been able to thrive despite their inconsistent pitching group, and although at full health, they have the potential to have one of the best groups of arms in baseball, they should still pursue another pitcher in the trade market.

Jhoan Duran is one of the best relievers in baseball. His pure stuff is nasty, and his velocity regularly hits triple digits. He hasn't even given up a home run yet this season. Duran would join a bullpen that includes other elite relievers, such as Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, and Kirby Yates. The team also has Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, and Tyler Glasnow as starter options, and Shohei Ohtani recently returned to the bump.

However, Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Roki Sasaki, Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol are all on the 60-Day Injured List. The injury bug has bitten the Dodgers badly, so they need all of the pitching help they can get.

The Dodgers have never been afraid to be busy in the trade market, either. They are usually willing to outbid other teams for the best players in the sport, and this will be possible again at this year's deadline because the Dodgers somehow still have a great farm system. It will take a haul of prospects to land Duran, but the Dodgers care more about winning now than they do about developing their minor league talent.

The Dodgers have the makings of a dynasty, and while they may be “too” loaded at pitcher in future years, especially because Duran is under team control for years to come, they should still grab the pieces that can help them win a second straight World Series title.

Would the Twins trade Jhoan Duran?

The only team with a better record than the Dodgers is the Detroit Tigers, and unfortunately for the Twins, they play in the same division as Detroit does. That could turn the Twins into sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Duran will be one of their biggest trade chips, and considering he isn't a rental, the team could get a good return for him. This deal would land the Twins three of the Dodgers' top 15 prospects, including Alex Freeland, who is ranked third in the system. Both Freehand and Edgardo Henriquez are close to the majors, too, so they could help the Twins retool rather quickly.

Dalton Rushing was called up by the Dodgers, and considering Will Smith just signed a 10-year deal, the backup catcher might be attainable, too. It is unclear if the Dodgers would give up Rushing, but the Twins should push for a package of prospects and try to get Rushing out in the deal if they were to trade Duran to Los Angeles.