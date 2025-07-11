The Los Angeles Dodgers have one more series before the All-Star break. Before playing the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles claimed a pitcher off of the waiver wire. Dave Roberts gets another arm in his bullpen amid rumors that the Dodgers could add a new closer. Ironically, the move is a reunion for Los Angeles, who sent the pitcher away for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.

Hours before the series opener, the Dodgers claimed Nick Nastrini off waivers, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris. When Los Angeles traded for Lynn and Kelly in 2023, Nastrini was one of the key pieces they gave up in exchange.

Nastrini started eight games for the Chicago White Sox last season. Unfortunately, the righty has not touched the major leagues in 2025. He will get a new chance in the Dodgers' system now.

With Michael Kopech on the injured list, Los Angeles faces depth issues in their bullpen. Roberts can lean on Anthony Banda and Ben Casparius for now. However, adding Nastrini to the mix could help them keep the team afloat in the second half of the season.

The trade that Nastrini was involved in did not go so well. Neither Lynn nor Kelly stayed on the team past the 2023 season, where the Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the playoffs. With that trade behind them, Los Angeles was able to reclaim Nastrini and bring him back into their organization.

The 25-year-old might need to spend time in the minor leagues and wait for an opportunity at the top level. He joins Dodgers like Emmet Sheehan as promising players waiting in the wings. For now, Roberts has no reason to give the young pitchers a chance ahead of the talent he has on his roster.

Nastrini is back with the team he started his career with. If things go well, he could come in and have an impact on one of the best teams in the league.