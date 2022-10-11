Craig Kimbrel’s status on Dodgers NLDS roster up in the air after late-season demotion

Craig Kimbrel hasn’t made the decision easy. The Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher, who has made eight All-Star games in his successful career, has a proven track record of success. However, he also finished the season with a 3.75 ERA and five blown saves, looking like a shell of the pitcher he once was. As such, manager Dave Roberts is faced with a dilemma when it comes to the NLDS roster.

Go with the experience of Craig Kimbrel or leave the struggling veteran off the roster. It’s a decision Roberts still seems to be grappling with. Bob Nightengale of USA Today has the details.

No decision yet whether veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel will be on the #Dodgers playoff roster — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 10, 2022

Per Nightengale, the Dodgers have made no decision yet as to whether or not Craig Kimbrel will be on the NLDS roster. Clearly, Los Angeles wants as much talent in the bullpen as possible, though there just might not be a spot for Kimbrel at the moment.

The Dodgers can have 13 pitchers on the NLDS roster- and it looks like the vast majority of those slots are filled at the moment. No one is advocating for Craig Kimbrel over the likes of fringe starter Andrew Heaney, relievers Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte or Tommy Kahnle.

Heck, Roberts even told the media on Monday that late-inning reliever Blake Treinen would make the NLDS roster if healthy. Treinen, who has 79 career saves in nine seasons, could certainly fill the closer role in a pinch if needed.

Plus, the Dodgers manager went on to hint that the club could continue to build up starter Dustin May with an eye towards a potential NLCS role.

All that suggests that Craig Kimbrel is on the outside looking in on the NLDS roster at the moment. Yet, the decision is still up in the air.