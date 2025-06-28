Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan was effective in his his 2025 start in the major leagues. The 25-year-old threw four innings of one-run ball against the San Diego Padres in a Dodgers win. However, with Tyler Glasnow's return on the horizon after his rehab start and Shohei Ohtani's recovery from Tommy John surgery, Dave Roberts delayed Sheehan's return to the majors.

Sheehan has a start on Saturday for Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. While some Dodgers fans want him back in the rotation as soon as possible, Roberts has a more conservative approach. Los Angeles' manager is spoiled for pitching options, even with Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki still out with injuries.

Roberts did not close the door on Sheehan possibly rejoining the team later this season. However, he confirmed that the rookie will be in the minor leagues for the foreseeable future, according to Orange County Register reporter Bill Plunkett.

“Obviously he’s coming off a really good one. I’m not particularly sure when his next outing is. I know it’s not going to be with us,” Roberts said. “He’ll have another one with OKC and then at that point in time there might be some things happening.”

With Ohtani's recovery progressing slowly but surely, Roberts could have three of his top five pitchers back at full strength. If he gets them all back, there is just no space for Sheehan to fit in. The top prospect has plenty of time to get his opportunity in Los Angeles, though. At 25 years old, Sheehan will remain ready to come back to the majors and contribute when Roberts needs him.

At some points this season, Roberts has been unable to do any wrong. His strategy with Ohtani's recovery has triggered some questions, but fans are not doubting their leader's decisions.

He has the Dodgers in the driver's seat in the National League and could have them back in the World Series yet again. Whether or not Sheehan is a part of that run remains to be seen.