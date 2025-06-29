Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani accomplished an incredible feat Saturday. Ohtani threw the fastest pitch in his MLB career, when he clocked one at 101.7 miles per hour. That throw impressed Ohtani's manager, Dave Roberts.

“I think you can't take the competitor out of the player,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “There's a little bit of stress, and that's when you start to see 100s and trying to bully guys. No one knows himself better than he does, and I thought he was in control. Still good to see triple digits.”

Ohtani accomplished that achievement in just his third mound start for the club. He is finally pitching this season, after exclusively just batting last year.

Roberts is going to keep an eye out for how Ohtani feels, after going two innings Saturday.

“Getting Shohei through two innings throwing the ball the way he did is certainly a positive,” Roberts said. “I didn't know it was 102 [mph]. I just saw 100, so no, I didn't expect that. Now I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that he feels good coming out of today.”

The Dodgers are hoping to repeat as World Series champions. Los Angeles is currently 52-32, and first in the National League West.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani confirms Home Run Derby decisionColin Loughran ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a bullpen session during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws hardest pitch of his career vs. RoyalsMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts provides important Tyler Glasnow updateJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) looks on in the dougout during the third inning of the game against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ encouraging Roki Sasaki injury update comes with a catchJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan’s potential return gets pivotal updateZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium.
Tyler Glasnow suffers unfortunate blooper during rehab startZachary Draves ·

Shohei Ohtani wants to keep pitching for the Dodgers

Ohtani was simply on fire in his start Saturday. He threw first-pitch strikes against all the Kansas City Royals batters he faced. He finished his day on the mound with a walk and a strikeout, while allowing just one hit.

“I'm happy that I was able to attack the zone,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “There's some little things that I still need to work on, but overall I'm pretty happy.”

Ohtani actually threw a pitch 102 mph in Japan, so this is not his total career-high in velocity. That doesn't matter to him, though.

“It's something I don't think I would be able to do in a live BP setting,” Ohtani said. “It's nice to be able to hit this velo and see how my body reacts.”

The Dodgers are likely to keep using Ohtani from time to time on the mound. Los Angeles plays the Royals again on Sunday.