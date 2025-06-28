Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is cooking. On Friday, Muncy hit his 4th home run in four days as the Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4. 

But even in triumph, Muncy openly complimented the Royals' efforts in keeping it a close game despite a 38-44 record, per SportsNet LA. 

“I don't care what records say,” he said. “Any team can go out there and give you a hard time.”

The defending champion Dodgers are in the midst of a three-game series against the Royals, who are experiencing offensive struggles. They are now 52-31 and 6.5 games over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. 

Meanwhile, Muncy is batting .251 with 61 hits, 13 home runs, and 53 RBIs. Not only has he been hitting the ball out of the park, he's been doing himself one better. 

On Wednesday, Muncy hit his second grand slam in three games against the Colorado Rockies. Furthermore, Muncy achieved a feat not seen since 1951

Last Sunday, he drove in seven runners against the Washington Nationals. The last MLB player to do that was Ralph Kiner in 1951. Despite on-and-off injury battles, the Dodgers are still one of the best teams in the league. 

As for Muncy, his greatness continues to blossom. Along the way, evoking comparisons to another dynamic hitter. 

The comparison of the Dodgers' Max Muncy to Jimmie Foxx

Muncy's historic pace is putting him on par with MLB legend Jimmie Foxx. Since late May, Muncy equaled Foxx's 1938 season numbers in specific categories.

He has three multi-home run games, two games with seven or more RBIs, two games with multiple three-run home runs, and two grand slams. Ultimately, Foxx finished the 1938 season batting—349, with 50 home runs and 175 RBIs. 

Foxx played for the Boston Red Sox and won the AL MVP. Muncy's consistency at the plate to hit for average hits for power and drive-in runs mirror Foxx in that regard. 