Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that reliever Brusdar Graterol is dealing with an upper-body injury that is troubling the pitcher, per Fabian Andaya of The Athletic.

“Dave Roberts said Brusdar Graterol has been unavailable the last couple nights. ‘It’s his arm,' he said. They’ll see if he can be available tomorrow; if not they’ll have to make a decision.”

While Roberts did not elaborate any further on the arm issue of Brusdar Graterol, it's still a cause of concern for the Dodgers and their fans, who have constantly been left on the edge of their seats by the team's bullpen. It's been an adventure this season for the Dodgers whenever their relievers toe the rubber, but Brusdar Graterol has been one of the team's best. Graterol has not allowed an earned run in any of his last six appearances, which covered seven innings.

Brusdar Graterol is second among Dodgers relievers with a 0.6 fWAR to go four saves and a 1.95 ERA. He also owns a 1.189 WHIP.

The Dodgers, who defeated the Pirates Wednesday, 6-4, definitely hope that Brusdar Graterol's arm issue isn't serious enough to see him land on the injured list. It's going to be encouraging for Los Angeles if he manages to pitch this Thursday in the finale of the four-game series at Dodger Stadium versus the Pirates.

In any case, Ardaya pointed out that the Dodgers could look for help in the bullpen with Yency Almonte about to go on the paternity list.

Graterol signed a one-year deal worth $1.225 million last January to avoid arbitration.