Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson was having a career year in 2022 when a torn ACL ended his season on June 24. Over a year after the injury occurred, Hudson worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning to record his first save in 392 days in a 6-4 Dodgers win Wednesday night. Hudson choked up discussing his entrance to the game.

“Kind of like how I remembered it,” Hudson said. “It’s a pretty special feeling walking through those gates.”

Wednesday's game was the third Hudson pitched in since his return from injury, but the first in which he was given a save opportunity, something 12 different Dodgers pitchers had so far this season. Hudson did not allow a run in each of those outings, but Wednesday's save was not easy by any means.

Hudson allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, loading the bases with nobody out and putting the tying and run at second. A flyout sandwiched between two strikeouts got the job done for Hudson and the Dodgers were able to escape with the win.

The Dodgers bullpen has been the team's Achilles heel this season. Hudson's return won't solve all of their problems but he was pitching as well as he's ever had in his career before his injury last season. If he can get back to that level for the rest of 2023, the Dodgers may have another reliable arm in the bullpen.

Daniel Hudson has had a whirlwind of a career filled with two Tommy John surgeries and a torn ACL. The spotlight was on him for once on the mound at Dodger Stadium and he delivered a memorable moment for himself.