Clayton Kershaw may return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in a game versus the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers have performed fairly well despite his absence, but the future Hall of Famer's return to the rotation will be pivotal without question. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed Kershaw's looming return from injury, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“For the team, I know that we all get excited when he takes the baseball,” Roberts said. “You just feel more comfortable and confident when Kersh is active. Our hope is Thursday. As each passing day goes by, I hope that comes to pass.”

Kershaw hasn't pitched in a game since June 27. The left-hander was spectacular in 2023 prior to landing on the injured list, pitching to the tune of a 2.55 ERA to go along with 105 strikeouts.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw on verge of return

The Dodgers are hoping that Kershaw can return soon. Los Angeles upgraded their rotation by acquiring Lance Lynn ahead of the trade deadline. Still, LA has question marks on the pitching staff. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin have endured ups and downs in 2023. Bobby Miller is a young pitcher who's performed fairly well, but it remains to be seen how many innings the Dodgers will let him pitch.

Having Kershaw in the rotation not only adds a reliable ace, but also improves the Dodgers' all-around pitching depth. Dave Roberts clearly understands how important Kershaw is to this ball club.

