By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers still do not have a clear Cody Bellinger replacement in centerfield. Players such as Chris Taylor, James Outman, and Trayce Thompson have been listed as potential centerfield options for 2023. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously got brutally honest on Thompson, per Jeff J. Snider of si.com.

“Trayce is a high character guy, tremendous athlete. He earned his way back on the radar as a big league ball player,” Roberts said. “I expect more big things out of him. I think the easy one is he was considerably better versus right this year. I think that’s something that I don’t think anyone saw happening. But I think that’s something that’s going to be front of mind for him this winter.”

Dave Roberts then revealed what role he envisions Thompson playing in 2023 for the Dodgers.

“I just saw him recently. Looks great. He’s focused. He’s ready, which is no surprise. And expect him to kind of play all three [outfield positions] next year.”

Teams typically prefer to have one everyday player in centerfield. But LA could opt for a platoon situation at the position. Spring Training will ultimately go a long way in deciding how the team decides to utilize their outfield this season.

Fans have been underwhelmed by LA’s offseason up to this point. But the fact of the matter is that this was a 111-win ball club in 2022. Although they’ve seen a number of impactful free agency departures, the Dodgers should still be in line for a competitive campaign.