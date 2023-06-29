Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were undone by their bullpen, as the team lost to the Colorado Rockies on the road Wednesday night to the tune of a 9-8 score.

Granted that Dodgers started Michael Grove already did not have a great night on the mound, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with two walks in five innings, Los Angeles' bullpen seemingly made it worse for the team. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not shy away from expressing his disappointment over the performance of LA's relievers.

“A lot of hits out there, and when you hit guys, walk guys, give them free bases, you know big numbers are gonna happen like they did tonight,” Roberts said, per SportsNet LA.

After Grove's turn, Victor Gonzalez stepped in and proceeded to give up three earned runs on two hits in just 0.1 innings to give up the lead to the Rockies. After Gonzalez loaded the bases, the Dodgers then tried Nick Robertson, but he also surrendered two earned runs on two hits across 1.2 innings.

Back in 2022, the Dodgers had the second-highest reliever ERA in the big leagues with 2.87. They entered the Rockies game on Wednesday just 26th overall with a bullpen ERA of 4.64. That area of weakness definitely needs attention from the Dodgers, who could address that ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With their loss to the Rockies, the Dodgers dipped closer to .500 with a 44-35 record — good for only the third spot in the National League West division.