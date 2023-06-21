Baseball fans find themselves trapped in the Twilight Zone during this 2023 MLB season. The New York Mets set the highest payroll in the sport's history and have significantly regressed. The San Diego Padres remain under .500 and the Cincinnati Reds are division leaders. Maybe most peculiar of all, though, is that the Los Angeles Dodgers are in third place in the month of June.

One of the most consistent organizations there is, LA has been uncharacteristically sloppy of late. The team was just swept at home over the weekend by the San Francisco Giants, an embarrassing result made possible mainly because of pitching woes. The Dodgers were outscored 29-8 in the placement-altering series and now firmly reside in unfamiliar territory.

They are not going to wait out the struggles, though, as the organization proactively made some roster decisions that are designed to boost a vulnerable bullpen. LA is bringing up former Boston Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier, optioning lefty Bryan Hudson to Triple-A and designating Andre Jackson for assignment, per the team.

Hudson was called up in direct response to the chronic bullpen issues, but added to the problem with a rough outing Saturday (three earned runs in two innings). Jackson posted a 6.62 ERA in seven appearances in 2023. Brasier is unlikely to allay fans' fears after extended struggles in Boston.

Despite being a vital force during the club's 2018 World Series season, the 35-year-old had become a regular contributor to Beantown anxiety when taking the mound the last couple years. But things could be different in LA. That is the Dodgers reputation, at least. They pride themselves on plucking a player from obscurity and squeezing out all of the value they have left.

Fans are desperate for the franchise to work its magic again. An unexpected National league landscape has made the postseason rarely arduous for the 39-33 Dodgers. Quickly building up this bullpen is crucial if this club is to return to normalcy.