The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the postseason for the 11th straight year, clinching the NL West crown for the 10th time during that span with a win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. But the Dodgers, of all teams, know that nothing is guaranteed come playoff time. Thus, they have every intention of seeing the season out on a high so that they could carry some momentum heading into their quest to win their second World Series crown in four seasons.

However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows that there's nothing quite like October baseball, so try as they might, they will just have to carry over whatever habits they build over the next week or so into the playoffs — especially when they're coming off a resounding sweep over the Mariners.

“Like I've said before, you can't simulate the postseason, but what you can do is put guys in some different spots, give them some opportunities to go out there and perform,” Roberts said, per Doug Miller of MLB.com.

In addition to giving his players some opportunities to iron out their kinks on the plate as well as to fix issues they may have on the mound, the Dodgers manager hopes that competing against other teams who are still fighting for their playoff lives, such as the Mariners, will help bring out the best in the team and help them maintain a sense of purpose so as to avoid complacency.

“This environment right here is as good of a test for any young player or veteran player,” Roberts added. ““Obviously, this was such a great series.”

Dave Roberts will now be hoping that, despite coming up against a Detroit Tigers team with a 70-79 record, the Dodgers players will still be giving it their all on the pitch in the coming three games. At the very least, Roberts is confident that the Dodgers can continue their run of impressive play given the weapons they have up-and-down the roster.

“[We’re] going into this next series with a loaded bullpen and we've got Lance [Lynn] going tomorrow, so I feel good,” Roberts said.