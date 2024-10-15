Heading into Game 2 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the middle of a postseason record-tying 33 consecutive opposing scoreless innings — with their pitching turning the narrative of their playoff reputation around. With a chance to go up 2-0 against the New York Mets, the Dodgers opted to go with another bullpen game — the same strategy they employed in their 8-0 win in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

However, not only did the Dodgers not break the record for most consecutive playoff shutout innings thanks to a first-inning home run from Francisco Lindor, the game also got away from them in the second inning — with converted starter Landon Knack allowing five runs, which basically put the game out of the Dodgers' reach.

For a bullpen game to be a success, every pitcher that's called upon has to hold their end of the bargain. For the Dodgers, however, they couldn't call upon the same cast of dominant pitchers that they did in Game 4 of the NLDS. Manager Dave Roberts admitted that they couldn't run the same playbook due to the absences of Daniel Hudson and Alex Vesia, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Should the Dodgers have gone to Landon Knack?

Daniel Hudson was not injured; he was simply unavailable for action after pitching in the top of the eighth inning with the Dodgers already up, 6-0. Meanwhile, Alex Vesia was removed from their NLCS roster entirely after suffering an injury during warm-ups in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Landon Knack may have been very helpful for the Dodgers amid their endless pitching injury woes. However, the Dodgers used Knack in a mop-up role during their 8-0 romp over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. Perhaps it was not the wisest decision to throw him out there with the game still hanging in the balance.

The Dodgers may have been better off giving the ball to Walker Buehler with the hopes that he could put up a similar performance to the one Jack Flaherty had in Game 1 against the Mets. But the Dodgers can only look forward to Wednesday as they aim to regain control of the NLCS.