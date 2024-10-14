As much as the Los Angeles Dodgers are making it look easy in the 2024 MLB playoffs, they are not without issues. For one, they have a banged-up pitching staff that they are trying to overcome.

After dominating the New York Mets in a 9-0 win at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the 2024 National League Championship Series where Jack Flaherty started for LA on the mound, the Dodgers won't have a regular starter on the mound this Monday evening.

“The Dodgers weren’t ready to announce a starter for Game 2, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed that it will be a bullpen game for Los Angeles,” per MLB.com.

“The Dodgers deployed a bullpen game in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres, and it worked to perfection with nine shutout innings.”

Walker Buehler was mentioned prior to the start of the Mets series as a potential Game 2 starter, but that appears to be less likely to happen given Roberts' pronouncement following the series opener. Buehler's most recent appearance on the mound was during Game 3 of the NLCS matchup versus the San Diego Padres on Oct. 8 — which was also the last time that a team had scored a run against the Los Angeles.

Dodgers made history despite a hurting pitching staff

The Dodgers' pitching staff is nursing several hurt bodies including Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin, Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Gavin Stone, Michael Grove, Tyler Flasnow, and Clayton Kershaw. Fortunately for Los Angeles, its pitching continues to shine amid the injuries while the bats are also producing consistently. After shutting out the Mets in Game 1, the Dodgers' pitching staff tied a postseason record for the longest streak of scoreless innings. They now share the record with the 1966 Baltimore Orioles.

As for the Mets, they will have Sean Manaea on the mound for Game 2, as they look to tie the series up before flying back to East Coast for Games 3 and 4. The 32-year-old Manaea last pitched in Game 3 of the Mets' NL Divisional Series matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies at home where he allowed just an earned run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in seven innings of a 7-2 New York victory.

Seeing Manaea on the mound could light up the eyes of Dodgers batters, including Mookie Betts, who is a career .313 hitter (10-for-32 with three home runs, two doubles, two triples) against the veteran left-hander. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman is 5-for-17 with a home run against Manaea in the past.