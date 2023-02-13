The Los Angeles Dodgers have questions heading into the 2023 season. Their centerfield and left field positions hold uncertainty heading into the year. Their numerous departures were a major storyline throughout the offseason as well. Dodgers’ head coach Dave Roberts expressed his confidence in the ball club despite their changes, however, he also made an honest admission, per The Los Angeles Times, via Yahoo News.

“I still believe that the talent in the room and how we can put it together is going to make us a very good ballclub,” Roberts said. “But compared to last year’s team, where I don’t think we really had questions … I’m not going to sit here and say that we have as much depth.”

The Dodgers entered 2022 with most of their questions answered. Craig Kimbrel was set to lead the bullpen. The Dodgers currently don’t have a set closer. They also had one of the best shortstops in baseball in Trea Turner, while Gavin Lux is expected to make the transition to short in 2023.

Los Angeles still has plenty of upside and will be a competitive team. But Dave Roberts understands that there is more uncertainty surrounding the team this year.

“There’s certainly a lot more unknown,” Roberts said. “I think, even, it’s fair to say volatility.”

The San Diego Padres made significant upgrades during the offseason and will challenge the Dodgers for the NL West title. However, Los Angeles still believes they have what it takes to win the division and make a deep postseason run.