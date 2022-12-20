By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a different feel in 2023. Two players who were previously cornerstones of the team, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, signed elsewhere in MLB free agency this offseason. Mookie Betts offered a blunt response in reference to their respective departures, per Fox News.

“I mean, it sucks,” Betts said. However, the Dodgers star then elaborated further on losing both Bellinger and Turner. “But, you know, it’s part of the business. You see stars come and go, and it’s hard to get over the emotional aspect of it. They both will be greatly missed. You never know what can happen. We could end up playing again. When we see them, we’ll make sure we talk. Until then, I wish them all the success in the world.”

Justin Turner was a longtime Dodger who signed in Boston with the Red Sox this offseason. Meanwhile, former MVP Cody Bellinger was non-tendered by LA and ultimately signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Clayton Kershaw echoed Mookie Betts‘ sentiment on losing both players. He said that it is “going to be weird” without Turner and Bellinger for the Dodgers.

Nevertheless, Los Angeles still features no shortage of stars on the roster. In addition to Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts, the Dodgers still have Freddie Freeman, Julio Urias, and other impact players on the team. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants made moves to bolster their rosters in free agency, but the Dodgers still believe they can win the National League West.