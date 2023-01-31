Freddie Freeman is not worried about the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. He understands that the ball club lost some significant players while the San Diego Padres enjoyed a lucrative offseason. But the Dodgers’ star first baseman is still confident heading into the new season, per Matthew Moreno.

“The division is still ours until we lose, right? We retook it last year. I think our team is very, very good,” Freeman said.

The Dodgers won the National League West by a landslide in 2022. But the Padres defeated LA during the postseason in the NLDS. Nevertheless, the Dodgers have been the best team in all of baseball during the regular season since 2019. Freeman’s confidence in the club is understandable. Los Angeles just needs to get things going in the playoffs, as they have only one World Series victory since 1990.

Freddie Freeman later explained why he still “loves” this Dodgers team heading into 2023, per Moreno as well.

“But yes, I still love our team. We’ve got a really good one,” Freeman said. “When you’ve got Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez, and then you can just roll off our pitching. I think we’ve still got a really good team.”

Freeman’s leadership and MVP-caliber talent will excite fans. And the team is still in good hands with Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias leading the charge. But there’s no question that San Diego will challenge LA this year.

The NL West will be exciting to follow throughout the 2023 campaign.