Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers capped their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium with another loss on Sunday. With their offense going anemic and their pitching unable to silence the Royals' bats, the Dodgers lost the series finale, 9-1. Prior to that, they were defeated by Kansas City in the second game of that series last Saturday, 6-4.

After the game, Mookie Betts was asked about how big of a factor the weather and rain delays in the series were to the detriment of the play of Los Angeles in the series.

Mookie Betts with Kirsten Watson on the #Dodgers lack of offense in today's finale. pic.twitter.com/HrjaeZCSmH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 2, 2023

Betts went 2-for-6 in the final two games of the Royals series but was not able to score a run in any of those contests. He did go 4-for-4 with four runs in the Dodgers' 903 win in the series opener before the Dodgers' offense cooled off. Mookie Betts did give Kansas City pitcher Brady Singer his props, though, for silencing the Dodgers on Sunday, with Singer tossing seven innings of one-run ball.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts perhaps summed up best LA's trip to Kansas City.

“We just didn't play well and they played better, quite frankly,” Roberts said. (via the Associated Press). “Those guys just outplayed us. It's a different brand of baseball as far as putting the ball in play, hitting behind runners, stealing bases. They were excellent in situational hitting. To be quite honest, we didn't keep up. That's how they won the series.”

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers now return home for a four-game set against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates that begins Monday night.