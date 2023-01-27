MLB Pipeline released their Top 100 Prospect List for the 2023 MLB season, per MLB.com. The Los Angeles Dodgers have 7 players on the list. Diego Cartaya, who was listed as the No. 2 catching prospect, is listed at No. 14 overall. Other Dodgers’ prospects on the list include: RHP Bobby Miller (No. 24), INF/OF Miguel Vargas (No. 37), 2B/OF Michael Busch (No. 54), RHP Gavin Stone (No. 56), RHP Ryan Pepiot (No. 70), and OF Andy Pages (No. 81).

The Dodgers’ ability to produce high-level prospects while remaining competitive is impressive. Teams such as the Baltimore Orioles have no shortage of prospects on the list, but they’ve been rebuilding in recent years.

Players such as Miguel Vargas and Bobby Miller will likely impact the MLB team in 2023. Vargas is expected to serve a pivotal role in replacing Justin Turner. James Outman, who isn’t even on the list, is an intriguing prospect who will help replace Cody Bellinger in CF. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Busch, Stone, Pepiot, and Pages in the big leagues at some point this season.

Diego Cartaya is obviously a candidate for big league playing time as well. But his path to the Dodgers is a bit more complicated. Nevertheless, he’s a player with an extremely bright future and his MLB ETA is 2023.

The Dodgers are in a state of transition in a sense. But they still feature quality talent without question. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are set to lead the charge on offense. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias will lead the rotation. And the bullpen should continue to impress in 2023.

But it will be interesting to see how all the young talent impacts the Dodgers throughout the 2023 campaign.