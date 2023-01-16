The Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system has been one of the best in baseball in recent years. And that appears to be the case once again heading into 2023. MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra revealed the top 10 right-handed pitching prospects for the 2023 campaign, and Los Angeles featured two arms on the list. Bobby Miller was ranked No. 6 while Gavin Stone checked in at No. 10.

Miller was the Dodgers’ No. 2 2022 overall prospect, trailing only catcher Diego Cartaya. He has an MLB ETA of 2023 and projects to be a future star if he can reel in his control. Walks have presented an issue for the right-hander, but his stuff will certainly play at the big league level. Bobby Miller features a high-90’s rising fastball to go along with a mid-90’s 2-seamer with arm-side action. His slider is also coming along nicely.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly looking for a future front-end starting pitcher in any trade for CF Bryan Reynolds. They may ultimately request for the Dodgers to include Miller in a potential deal, but that is something that LA is unlikely to do.

As for Gavin Stone, he was the Dodgers’ No. 7 overall prospect in 2022. He features a strong fastball and impressive change-up. However, he is also still looking to work on his command. But Stone’s high-ceiling is difficult to deny and he also has a 2023 MLB ETA.

The Dodgers were one of three teams to feature two pitchers in the top 10, as the Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies also had a pair of right-handed pitching prospects on the list.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see both Miller and Stone make an impact for LA at some point this season.