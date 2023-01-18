Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 No. 1 overall prospect Diego Cartaya has been named amongst the top catching prospects in all of baseball for 2023, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. Cartaya is listed as the No. 2 overall catching prospect, trailing only Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets.

MLB is currently in the process of releasing their top prospect lists for the 2023 season. They’ve already unveiled the top pitching prospects, which included a pair of Dodgers, and will reveal the top 100 overall prospects on January 26th.

Diego Cartaya has an MLB ETA of 2023. However, his path to the big leagues is currently unclear with Will Smith handling catching duties for the Dodgers. Los Angeles also has Austin Barnes penciled in as their backup catcher, and JD Martinez will fill the DH role. Nevertheless, there is a strong chance that Cartaya will reach the big league level at some point during the 2023 campaign.

The 21-year old catcher features a solid hit-tool along with exciting power potential. His defense has come along nicely, and Cartaya also features a strong throwing arm from behind the plate.

Los Angeles has a number of young prospects with high-ceilings. Bobby Miller and Miguel Vargas are fellow prospects expected to play roles for the Dodgers in 2023. Meanwhile, James Outman could be the team’s starting center fielder this season.

It will be intriguing to see how the Dodgers implement Diego Cartaya. But a 162-game season tends to bring plenty of uncertainty and one would imagine that a spot on the MLB roster will open up for the young catcher.

The sky’s the limit for Cartaya.