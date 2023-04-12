Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated 5-0 by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park. The offense was stifled by Alex Wood and the Giants’ pitching staff throughout the game, producing just three total hits. Dustin May pitched for the Dodgers and didn’t have his best stuff, but still turned in a resilient effort. The Dodgers’ right-hander went 5.1 innings on the mound while surrendering two earned runs, striking out three hitters, and walking four batters.

May had previously been rather efficient to start the season. He dealt with a lack of command on Tuesday though, as evidenced by the four walks. The Dodgers’ hurler addressed his control issues following the game, per SportsNet LA.

“I mean, definitely very irritating,” May responded when asked about his frustrations in regards to walking hitters.

May was later asked if he felt that he responded better than last year to the inefficient performance.

“Yeah, I mean my body didn’t hurt throwing. So yeah, I felt fine… just gotta throw more strikes.”

Dodgers fans will be happy to hear that May’s “body didn’t hurt throwing.” He returned from Tommy John surgery in 2022 and struggled for the most part. May came into camp this year healthy and ready to roll, and he was impressive to say the least in his first two outings.

One may argue that this was an especially important start for May. It challenged him and he responded, ultimately recording decent results in the end. As long as he’s able to bounce back and keep the walks in check, the 2023 campaign will be a special one for Dustin May.