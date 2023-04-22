Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers roared back on Saturday following Friday’s loss with a 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Max Muncy and James Outman combined for four home runs in the win, with Outman breaking the record for most home runs by a Dodgers’ rookie in March and April with seven total bombs so far. Meanwhile, Muncy’s two home run game gives him a team-leading 10 for the season. Outman and Muncy spoke with SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson after the contest, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“After Max hit his (second HR of the game), I told Doc (Dave Roberts) that all of his homers come in two’s,” Outman said. “And then he kind of giggled and then I hit one so just kind of funny that way.”

As mentioned earlier, Outman has impressed without question for the Dodgers. Muncy discussed what he’s seen from the Dodgers’ rookie so far during the 2023 campaign.

“He’s been great,” Muncy said of Outman. “We were asked about him several times before the season started and I think every one of us gave the same answer, this guy’s going to be a star for us. He’s proven that so far. He shows up everyday, works hard, he does everything the right way… it’s been fun to watch.”

With the victory over the Cubs, the Dodgers climbed back to the .500 mark and are now 11-11 overall. It hasn’t been the best start for Los Angeles, but this ball club has the potential to go on a winning streak at any given moment.

They will look to earn a series win over Chicago with another victory on Sunday at Wrigley Field.