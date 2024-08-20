Justin Turner spent the majority of his 16-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Most memorably, Turner was a World Series hero for the Dodgers when the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays for the championship in 2020. And the fans in Los Angeles showed their appreciation for their beloved former third baseman.

Now a member of the Seattle Mariners, Turner received a rousing 30-second ovation from LA fans during his first at bat in his return to Dodgers Stadium, per Fox Sports: MLB on X.

Turner last played for Los Angeles in the 2022 season when posted a .788 OPS, a 120 OPS+ and 2.2 bWAR in 128 games. The Dodgers declined the team option that would have paid Turner $16 million for the 2023 season. He spent last year in Boston after signing with the Red Sox as a free agent. Turner then declined his player option and entered free agency again after the 2023 season.

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2024 season. He was then sent to the Mariners at the trade deadline to help fill Seattle’s offensive void at designated hitter and the corner infield positions.

LA fans appreciate former Dodgers star Justin Turner

In 104 games with the Blue Jays and the Mariners this season Turner has 18 doubles, seven home runs, 40 RBI and 41 runs scored with a .703 OPS and an OPS+ of 102. He’s worked primarily as a DH with a few starts at first base and third.

The 39-year-old veteran has played for six teams in 16 years of pro ball but he’ll always be remembered as a Dodger. He was selected to two All-Star games and finished top 14 in MVP voting three times while with Los Angeles.

Turner also helped the team win three National League Pennants. He’s tied with Corey Seager for the most postseason home runs in franchise history (13). He was named MVP of the 2017 NLCS. And he was the first player ever to homer in the first inning of consecutive World Series games when he went deep at the start of games three and four of the 2020 Fall Classic.

Turner has also been part of some inglorious Dodgers moments, like when he had to leave game six of the 2020 World Series after testing positive for coronavirus but returned to celebrate with his teammates anyway. He also is the Dodgers’ all-time leader in getting hit by pitches. He was beaned an incredible 90 times during his LA tenure.

Throughout his long and successful career that started with the Baltimore Orioles way back in 2009, Turner has built a reputation for being a tough player and a clutch performer. He played hard for the Dodgers and helped the team win a title. Clearly the fans in Los Angeles haven’t forgotten.