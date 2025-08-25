The Los Angeles Dodgers got a huge boost in their rivalry against the Padres when rookie catcher Dalton Rushing crushed a game-changing home run. Among the many reactions in the Dodgers dugout, none stood out more than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s. Yamamoto sat stunned, wide-eyed and frozen, as he watched the ball sail over the wall. His expression perfectly captured what fans were feeling in the stadium.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was in genuine disbelief watching the Dalton Rushing homer He didn't know run support was possible 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/njTvkybbCO — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yamamoto’s reaction has already gone viral because it looked like he couldn’t process what just happened. The All-star pitcher has been brilliant on the mound but hasn’t always received strong run support. That’s why seeing Rushing deliver in a clutch moment against the Padres caught him completely off guard.

Fans joked online that Yamamoto “didn’t know run support was possible.” The cameras captured every second of his stunned reaction.

For the Dodgers, this moment is another highlight in their heated Dodgers-Padres rivalry. Rushing’s homer didn’t just put runs on the board; it energized the entire team and the fans. Yamamoto’s reaction added a layer of authenticity, showing just how much the players themselves live and breathe these matchups.

Dalton Rushing continues to build his reputation as a rising star for the Dodgers. In a rivalry where every swing matters, his ability to deliver in pressure situations speaks volumes about his potential. Yamamoto, meanwhile, remains one of the most important arms in the rotation. Moments like this remind everyone how much he thrives off the team’s energy.

As the Dodgers push toward another deep postseason run, performances like Dalton Rushing’s and the spark it gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto could make the difference. The Dodgers-Padres battles are always emotional, and this one was no exception. If Rushing keeps hitting like this and Yamamoto keeps pitching like an ace, Los Angeles will stay in prime position to control the NL West.

Could this be the turning point that powers the Dodgers toward another World Series run?