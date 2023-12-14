Shohei Ohtani shows off his new jersey after signing with the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers set the sports world on fire after signing Shohei Ohtani to a whopping 10-year $700 million contract. On Thursday, the franchise introduced their new superstar with his jersey.

It's the first time we've gotten to see Ohtani repping Dodger Blue since signing the deal. The team's President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, loved seeing the Dodgers uniform on Shohei Ohtani, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“‘Looks good,' Andrew Friedman said.”

And indeed he did. I mean, Shohei Ohtani probably looks good in any baseball jersey. Especially considering he's the best player on the planet. Regardless, Dodgers fans finally get to see him wearing the uniform and baseball cap.

It’s officially officially official. Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger. pic.twitter.com/6R5oKeKgzs — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) December 14, 2023

That Dodger Blue sure looks good on Shohei Ohtani! Unless of course you're a fan of a rival team in the National League's Western Division. The Dodgers are truly going to be a power house moving forward. I mean, their roster was already wildly stacked. And now they have Shohei Ohtani?

It's also great to see him still wearing No. 17. At the rate he's going, that number will become historic in baseball. So, shoutout the Dodgers for making sure he gets to still wear his go-to number.

We're still in the middle of the offseason though and Los Angeles is still very much involved in rumors around the league. Due to the way Ohtani's contract is setup, we could see the Dodgers reel in one or two more big name stars. But the fact they landed Shohei Ohtani is just fantastic for this Dodgers franchise.