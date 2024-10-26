In a game that began with a whimper as both teams struggled to score runs, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees ended in some epic fireworks in favor of the home team. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, Freddie Freeman came to the plate and drove four runs with one big swing, sending fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium in a state of pandemonium with a walk-off grand slam to give LA a 6-3 win and 1-0 lead in the series.

Freeman has come up huge in the postseason in the past; he is one of the most experienced sluggers the Dodgers had at their disposal, and it's hard for him to deliver in a bigger way than he did on Friday night.

As expected, the Dodgers fans went bonkers on social media as they celebrated going up in the 2024 World Series against the Yankees in grand fashion.

“Freddie Freeman Dodgers Legend Forever ⚾💙🤍 #LetsGoDodgers,” X user @Albert_Gazo3 wrote.

“I was like ‘he can still hit a grand slam' and then Freeman proceeds to hit a f**king grand slam. We don’t lose hope over here ⚾️💙,” added @mmmmaggggs.

“I can’t believe people s**t on baseball as a sport. There’s not a thing in any sport cooler than doing what Freeman did,” @ZJBeatdown furthered.

“Freddie Freeman absolutely nuked that baseball. Dude lived out the dream of every 6 year old playing ball in the backyard. So f**king cool,” @OnlyPharts mused.

After Freeman's ghastly performance in the Dodgers' early playoff exit last year, there simply is no better way for him to redeem himself, and in the grandest baseball stage imaginable as well.

Freddie Freeman answers the call for the Dodgers after the Yankees gamble

There are no easy outs in this stacked Dodgers lineup. With runners on second and third and a lefty in Nestor Cortes on the mound, the Yankees took a chance on the southpaw against southpaw matchup on deck, giving Mookie Betts a free pass to load the bases to face Freddie Freeman instead.

Fans pointed out this major disrespect against Freeman and the Dodgers faithful rubbed even more salt on the Yankees' wounds by pointing this out on X.

“The Yankees disrespect Freddie Freeman by walking Mookie to get to him and then on the first pitch Freddie Freeman disrespects that baseball. #baseballisfun,” @Wally389 posted.

“Don’t ever disrespect Freeman like that💙🤍,” @FuhhJay wrote.

“Freeman did exactly what Judge was supposed to do. Intentionally walking the batter in front of you is such a slap in the f**king face and you’re supposed to make them pay. Props to him,” @robyynna furthered.